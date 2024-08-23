David E. Oreilly Sells 1,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,127.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,075.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.04.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.