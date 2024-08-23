David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,280 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,118.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a P/E ratio of 92.87 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FRP by 17,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $372,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

