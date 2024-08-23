David P. Sweitzer Sells 22,593 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

