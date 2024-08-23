Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $954.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $927.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $912.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.