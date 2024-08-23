Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Trading Up 18.5%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Defence Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

