Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.60.

TSE:DFY opened at C$49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

