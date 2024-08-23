Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $111.11 and last traded at $111.54. 2,382,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,193,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

