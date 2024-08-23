DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

