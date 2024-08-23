DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

