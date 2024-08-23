DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 1.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.