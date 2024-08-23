Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.58) target price on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.29) to GBX 2,400 ($31.19) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.13) to GBX 3,640 ($47.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,008 ($39.09).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,530 ($32.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,497.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,714.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,339.50 ($43.39). The company has a market cap of £56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,044.78%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.30) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,771.31). Insiders acquired 326 shares of company stock worth $858,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

