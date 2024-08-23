Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DBD stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

