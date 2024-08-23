Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Digital Ally
