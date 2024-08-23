Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Down 1.1%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 103,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.
Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.
