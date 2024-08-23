Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $549.00

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.30). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.13), with a volume of 18,577 shares changing hands.
Dignity Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 549 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549. The firm has a market cap of £275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.52.
About Dignity
Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.
