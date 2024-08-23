Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $432,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

