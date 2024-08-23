Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 40,972 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 29,308 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $144.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

