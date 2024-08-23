Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,685,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,778,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.