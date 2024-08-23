Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.18. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 20,793 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

