Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $15,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

