Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

