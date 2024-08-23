Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up to $99.19

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.19, but opened at $103.50. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $100.93, with a volume of 272,995 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

