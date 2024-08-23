Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.