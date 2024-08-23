DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives C$18.50 Average PT from Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

DHT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -940.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

