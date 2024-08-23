DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $474.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 474.60 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 470.60 ($6.11), with a volume of 1245479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.20 ($6.11).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,683.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,428.57%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($199,835.27). In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.65), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($199,835.27). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.12), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($589,655.77). 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

