DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Miles Roberts Sells 96,348 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.12), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($589,655.77).

DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

SMDS stock opened at GBX 471.40 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. DS Smith Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.60 ($6.17).

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 6,428.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

