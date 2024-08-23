Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 17,591 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.41 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.