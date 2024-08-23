Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Down 30.5 %
Dynatronics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812,654.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
Dynatronics Company Profile
