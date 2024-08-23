Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 30.5 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812,654.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

