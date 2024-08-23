Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $24,543,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

