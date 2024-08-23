EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.34 and traded as high as $18.74. EchoStar shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 685,454 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SATS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 263.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $3,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

