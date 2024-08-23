Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 295.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 791,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

