Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

