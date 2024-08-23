Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.94 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

