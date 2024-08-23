Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 273,703 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

