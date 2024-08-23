Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

