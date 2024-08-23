Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga Sells 26,160 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CNA Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

