Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Elme Communities by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

