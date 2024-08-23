Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emeren Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Emeren Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE SOL opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 276,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.