Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

