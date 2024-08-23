Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Trading Up 4.2%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,000.00 and last traded at $1,000.00. Approximately 82 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $960.00.

Emmi Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.17.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

