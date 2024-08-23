Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ESRT stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

