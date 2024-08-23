Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.12

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.12 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.28). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 97.70 ($1.27), with a volume of 811,359 shares.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,085.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

