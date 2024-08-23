Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.