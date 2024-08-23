enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$70,513.60. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
