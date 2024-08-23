enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$803.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$70,513.60. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.