EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
