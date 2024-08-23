EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.14 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,884,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,351,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,467 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

