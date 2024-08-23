Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,828 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

