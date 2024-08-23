Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $113.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

