Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $806.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

