Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

